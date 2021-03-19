Hideaway reading den feature in library children's section revamp

Published: 4:30 PM March 19, 2021

Children can look forward to spending time in a hideaway reading den at Felixstowe Library - Credit: FRIENDS OF FELIXSTOWE LIBRARY

A town's library has been able to revamp its children's section to attract more young readers after receiving more than £7,500 in grant aid.

The work carried out by the Friends of Felixstowe Library included new flooring, shelving and storage, a hideaway reading den and specialist display tables which can be enjoyed by babies, toddlers, children and students.

It will provide a location for many events, such as the Summer Reading Challenge.

The Friends received £5,000 from the Felixstowe Peninsula Community Partnership alongside £2,500 from East Suffolk Council’s Enabling Communities Budget and further funding from Felixstowe Town Council, Suffolk County Council Locality Budget, Suffolk Libraries and through its own fundraising.

Friends' chair Sarah Wilson said: “The Friends of Felixstowe Library would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Felixstowe Peninsula Community Partnership for their support.

The revamp at Felixstowe Library, Crescent Road, has been carried out thanks to a package of funding from different organisations and fundraising - Credit: FRIENDS OF FELIXSTOWE LIBRARY

"This project would not have been possible without the generosity of the organisations who have provided the funding package to enable this project to take place.”

The community partnership has given out grants of more than £29,000 to local projects in its first year.

These have included addressing local priorities, including isolation and loneliness, mental health and emotional wellbeing, physical health, financial hardship and educational attainment.

Those receiving help included the Felixstowe School Library Project, which received £5,000 to enable the school to buy new reading books as well as some specialist reading items, such as audio books and devices, headphones, large PC screens and new furniture.

The Bucklesham Bumps, Babies and Toddler Group received £1,650 to set up a social group for pre-school children and their parents, and Langer Primary School received £2,530 to provide half-term activities aimed at the school’s most vulnerable students.