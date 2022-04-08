Inquest date set for Lithuanian lorry driver who died after 'altercation'
- Credit: Archant
An inquest into the death of a Lithuanian HGV driver at Felixstowe lorry park has been opened, with a date for the full hearing set for September.
Valdas Baliutavius, 36, died in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, October 17, 2021.
At the inquest opening on April 8, the coroner's court heard that Mr Baliutavius was an HGV driver residing in Lithuania but based in the vicinity of Felixstowe.
It was said that he and his friends had been out "drinking heavily" and on the way back to the Hodgkinson Road lorry park became "involved in an altercation, during which he suffered a cardiac arrest".
Mr Baliutavius's friends attempted CPR and called paramedics, but he could not be resuscitated.
A post-mortem has been completed.
Coroner Jacqueline Devonish said she was satisfied the case required an inquest, booking a hearing for September 14, 2022.
A police investigation was launched at the time, with four men arrested at the scene, but police have since confirmed that no further action will be taken against the men.