E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

'It's all in the head' - 93-year-old braves skydive

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 07 October 2019

John Morley at Beccles airfield on Saturday Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

John Morley at Beccles airfield on Saturday Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

Archant

While most 93-year-olds would be content to spend their Saturday putting their feet up, one inspirational nonagenarian decided to jump out of an aeroplane instead.

John Morley is no stranger to a challenge - he has previously tried his hand at abseiling in aid of the hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICEJohn Morley is no stranger to a challenge - he has previously tried his hand at abseiling in aid of the hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

John Morley, from Felixstowe, bravely took part in a skydive to support a cause close to his heart - to raise money in aid of St Elizabeth's Hospice.

A supporter of the hospice in Ipswich since receiving treatment as an inpatient, Mr Morley said he has been touched by messages of congratulations from around the world since he completed his epic skydive on Saturday.

His family cheered him on as he took to the skies above Beccles Airfield - though he admits his wife Jean was "horrified" when he first came up with his latest fundraising idea.

Describing the skydive Mr Morley said: "It was very exhilarating to say the least, I was apprehensive but not nervous - I find whatever you do for the first time you are always apprehensive.

"I'm just a small part of this - my wife is fundraising for the hospice seven days a week and my daughter fundraises for them, too.

John Morley and his family are big supporters of St Elizabeth's Hospice in Ipswich - who have praised him for his positive spirit Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICEJohn Morley and his family are big supporters of St Elizabeth's Hospice in Ipswich - who have praised him for his positive spirit Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

"They've been so good to me over the last few years.

"I like to pay something back - it is amazing what they do."

This is not the first time Mr Morley has done something daring for the hospice.

He said: "I've been able to abseil for them in the past but now I am 93 and a half and have to take things easy."

Asked how difficult he found his skydive Mr Morley said: "There's no effort - it's all in the head and I had quite a soft landing."

Thanking Mr Morley for his amazing fundraising efforts, Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "John has always wanted to do a skydive for us, so it was fantastic we were able to help him complete his lifelong dream.

"As one of our oldest skydivers, we would like to thank him for his bravery and positive spirit - he is a fantastic supporter and ambassador for the hospice."

Read more: Hospice team 'humbled' by generosity as Hero heads home

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Date confirmed for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

The new-look Cornhill was the backdrop for last year's festive lights switch on Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Cordon lifted after Felixstowe chemical spill

An area near the Port of Felixstowe has been cordoned off following a material leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Date confirmed for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

The new-look Cornhill was the backdrop for last year's festive lights switch on Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Cordon lifted after Felixstowe chemical spill

An area near the Port of Felixstowe has been cordoned off following a material leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Can you spot someone you know in this week’s Yates gallery?

Were you partying in Yates on Saturday 5 October? Picture: LICKLIST

‘Thier behaviour was shocking’ - murder victim’s partner criticises defendants’ ‘mocking’ attitude

Daniel Saunders, 32, who was stabbed to death Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘He’s not given us one problem... I need everyone’ - Roberts still in Lambert’s plans ahead of cup clash

Jordan Roberts Picture: ROSS HALLS

I fear the women trapped in pension limbo will end up living on dog food

The Norfolk Broads PAIN group held a rally to protest changes to the womens state pension age in Norwich city centre. Picture: JESSICA FRANK-KEYES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists