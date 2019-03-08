Video

'It's all in the head' - 93-year-old braves skydive

John Morley at Beccles airfield on Saturday Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE Archant

While most 93-year-olds would be content to spend their Saturday putting their feet up, one inspirational nonagenarian decided to jump out of an aeroplane instead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Morley is no stranger to a challenge - he has previously tried his hand at abseiling in aid of the hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE John Morley is no stranger to a challenge - he has previously tried his hand at abseiling in aid of the hospice Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

John Morley, from Felixstowe, bravely took part in a skydive to support a cause close to his heart - to raise money in aid of St Elizabeth's Hospice.

A supporter of the hospice in Ipswich since receiving treatment as an inpatient, Mr Morley said he has been touched by messages of congratulations from around the world since he completed his epic skydive on Saturday.

His family cheered him on as he took to the skies above Beccles Airfield - though he admits his wife Jean was "horrified" when he first came up with his latest fundraising idea.

Describing the skydive Mr Morley said: "It was very exhilarating to say the least, I was apprehensive but not nervous - I find whatever you do for the first time you are always apprehensive.

"I'm just a small part of this - my wife is fundraising for the hospice seven days a week and my daughter fundraises for them, too.

John Morley and his family are big supporters of St Elizabeth's Hospice in Ipswich - who have praised him for his positive spirit Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE John Morley and his family are big supporters of St Elizabeth's Hospice in Ipswich - who have praised him for his positive spirit Picture: ST ELIZABETH'S HOSPICE

"They've been so good to me over the last few years.

"I like to pay something back - it is amazing what they do."

This is not the first time Mr Morley has done something daring for the hospice.

He said: "I've been able to abseil for them in the past but now I am 93 and a half and have to take things easy."

Asked how difficult he found his skydive Mr Morley said: "There's no effort - it's all in the head and I had quite a soft landing."

Thanking Mr Morley for his amazing fundraising efforts, Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "John has always wanted to do a skydive for us, so it was fantastic we were able to help him complete his lifelong dream.

"As one of our oldest skydivers, we would like to thank him for his bravery and positive spirit - he is a fantastic supporter and ambassador for the hospice."

Read more: Hospice team 'humbled' by generosity as Hero heads home

You may also want to watch: