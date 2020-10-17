E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Felixstowe man charged with wounding with intent

17 October, 2020 - 08:00
Daniel Eacott appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Daniel Eacott appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Felixstowe man has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm and will appear at the crown court next month.

Daniel Eacott, 32, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Friday via video link to face the single charge of wounding a man with intent in Felixstowe.

You may also want to watch:

The section 18 wounding with intent offence, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, is indictable only so the case can only be heard at the crown court.

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday, October 14, and Eacott, who spoke only to confirm his name and address at the short preliminary hearing, did not enter a plea.

He will next appear before a judge at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 13 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Magistrates remanded Eacott, of Queens Road, Felixstowe, in custody ahead of his next appearance at the crown court.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Where are Covid rates rising fastest in Suffolk?

Babergh currently has the highest coronavirus case rate in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe man charged with wounding with intent

Daniel Eacott appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Man left with fractured pelvis after crash between motorbike and car

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash between a motorbike and a BMW in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sex offender approached teenage schoolboy on bus

John Card appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Burglar and paedophile among those jailed in Suffolk this week

Peter Thompson outside Ipswich Crown Court last year Picture: ARCHANT