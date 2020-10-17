Felixstowe man charged with wounding with intent

Daniel Eacott appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Felixstowe man has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm and will appear at the crown court next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Eacott, 32, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Friday via video link to face the single charge of wounding a man with intent in Felixstowe.

You may also want to watch:

The section 18 wounding with intent offence, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, is indictable only so the case can only be heard at the crown court.

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday, October 14, and Eacott, who spoke only to confirm his name and address at the short preliminary hearing, did not enter a plea.

He will next appear before a judge at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 13 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Magistrates remanded Eacott, of Queens Road, Felixstowe, in custody ahead of his next appearance at the crown court.