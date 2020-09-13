E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man arrested after van allegedly hits two vehicles – including police car

PUBLISHED: 12:49 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 13 September 2020

Police stopped a vehicle in Manor Road, Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

Police stopped a vehicle in Manor Road, Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

Google

A man has been arrested following an incident in which a van reportedly collided with a police vehicle after leaving the scene of an earlier crash.

Police were called to an area of Felixstowe following an incident on Saturday night.

A motorist reported the driver of another vehicle a blue VW Transporter – had reversed and collided with the vehicle he was driving in Manor Terrace.

Officers attended the scene and attempted to speak to the driver, who reportedly failed to stop and caused some damage to a police vehicle.

A female officer left her vehicle and attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene. The vehicle was stopped further down Manor Road.

A 54-year-old man was arrested for failing to provide a breath sample and a number of other offences. He remains in police custody.

Nom one was seriously hurt in the incident.

Any witnesses should call 101 quoting 37/53222/20.

