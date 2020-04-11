Beachside cafe plans moving forward with talks on operators under way

A computer generated image of how the beach cafe will look at Martello Park, Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD Plaice Design Co

Progress is being made on a scheme to create a beachside café/restaurant as part of a multi-million pound seafront regeneration project – but tourism leaders have warned there will inevitably be some delay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How tyje interior of the new venue could look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD How tyje interior of the new venue could look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Council leaders have been holding confidential discussions about the venture at Felixstowe after an appeal for companies and individuals to come forward to take on the new attraction.

Meanwhile, the architects for the café/restaurant on Martello Park have submitted construction plans showing proposals for the works compound and detailing how the fan-shaped property will be built.

East Suffolk Council (ESC) – which has secured a £950,000 grant from the Coastal Communities Fund to help build the venue – has not revealed how much interest the project for the site at the end of Sea Road has generated following a national promotion campaign by its agents Fleurets.

Members of the authority’s cabinet discussed the response after exclusion of press and public.

The cafe/restaurant will be at the entrance to Martello Park, Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD The cafe/restaurant will be at the entrance to Martello Park, Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

You may also want to watch:

It was hoped the exciting design and location would bring forward entrepreneurs, who would then have an opportunity for input on both the internal layout and design.

The property was expected to be completed by spring 2021 but that now looks increasingly unlikely.

A spokesman for ESC said: “As a council we are excited about bringing this new development to the south seafront and plans are still going ahead despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

“However, the safety of everyone involved must come first and be in line with the government’s guidelines, so there will inevitably be a delay in the building work starting.

“We are not able to set a timeline at this stage, but will confirm once we know more.”

The 3,800 sq ft café/restaurant will stand at the entrance to Martello Park, a 17-acre site featuring around 130 homes along with a range of play areas for all ages and abilities, open space, paths, picnic area and a Martello Tower. It will have panoramic sea views and will also offer outdoor dining as well as community meeting space.

Construction documents submitted to council planners by Barnes Construction say the building will take around 37 weeks to build, with work starting first on the circular meeting room at the hub of the property and then moving on to the 12 bays of the fan around it.