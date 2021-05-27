Seafront café work moves into final phase ready for summer opening
- Credit: Warren Page Pagepix
Work on a new £1.5million beachside café with a stunning design is entering its final phase - and the attraction is set to open this summer.
There is great excitement over the venture, which is being built by Barnes Construction on behalf of East Suffolk Council (ESC) and will be known as The Kitchen@Martello Park and run by the Dedham Boathouse Group.
No date has yet been set for the grand opening but the project on Felixstowe seafront is rapidly nearing completion and will open later this summer.
ESC said once completed, the café will play a key role in helping the town as it starts recovering from the impact of Covid-19, attracting local people and visitors alike by offering indoor and outdoor dining with unspoilt views of the seafront.
This will not only support tourism, but it will also help the economy by offering local employment opportunities, making the South Seafront an exciting place to visit, live, work and invest.
This week, council leader Steve Gallant, ward member for Eastern Felixstowe, Craig Rivett, cabinet member for economic development, and Steve Wiles, also a ward member for Eastern Felixstowe visited the site for the first time since the easing of national restrictions and were excited to see the progress of the development.
In a joint statement they said: “Despite the ongoing challenges we have all faced due to Covid-19, we are grateful that work is able to continue on this development, which will transform the South Seafront for years to come, ensuring it is a thriving place where people want to go, meet and spend their money.
“Now more than ever, this project is hugely important to Felixstowe and the local economy as not only will it provide a new eatery next to the beautiful seaside, attracting both local people and visitors, but it will also support economic growth and provide new employment opportunities as we hopefully begin to emerge from the impact of coronavirus.
“The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area. We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefits local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area.”
Mark Hart, joint managing director at Barnes Construction, said: “Through the delivery of yet another exceptional scheme, Barnes is delighted to be playing its part in shaping the landscape of this popular seaside town. I have no doubt that when completed, this iconic café will prove to be a very successful attraction to both the people of Felixstowe and its many visitors.”
The project - which is also being delivered with Plaice Design, Superstructures and Gill Associates - has been funded by East Suffolk Council, the Coastal Communities Fund and Coastal Revival Fund.