New mayor praises volunteers for Covid-19 support

New Felixstowe Mayor Mark Jepson Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN COUNCIL Archant

Felixstowe’s new mayor Mark Jepson has announced two charities he will be supporting during his year in office.

Mr Jepson, who retired from Suffolk Constabulary in 2011 after serving across the county in both uniform and CID roles, retiring as a Chief Inspector, was elected via Zoom as the annual meeting of Felixstowe Town Council was held online.

He has chosen Felixstowe Citizens’ Advice and the Felixstowe Carnival Association as his charities for his mayoral year.

He said: “I am aware how hard Graham Page and his team of volunteers at Citizens’ Advice have been working to support families and individuals during this current pandemic, I know they have dealt with some fairly harrowing cases and on behalf of Felixstowe I would like to thank them for their dedication.

“I appreciate the carnival will not be taking place this year but so much hard work and cost had already gone into this year’s event, hopefully this will pave the way to support their efforts so far and then make next year’s event even better. The carnival attracts lots of people down to the front and providing it will be safe to do so we can celebrate in style next July.”

Mr Jepson, who will be accompanied by his wife Julie as mayoress, will be supported by the new deputy mayor Sharon Harkin.