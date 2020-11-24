Felixstowe street lights up early for Christmas to counter doom and gloom

Christmas has come early in Felixstowe, as one street already have their lights up Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A row of houses in Felixstowe have been lit up early for Christmas as the street looks to fight back against the doom and gloom of coronavirus.

Christmas has come early in Felixstowe, as one street already have their lights up Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Five houses in Highfield Road have been covered in lights to celebrate the festive season – and even hosted their own mini Christmas lights switch on earlier this month for local children to enjoy.

One resident, Louise Lee, said she and her neighbours were inspired to do something as the country continues to live through the misery of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Lee said that if there was any year to be allowed to celebrate Christmas early, it is now.

Frances Rogers dressed in her festive jumper is looking forward to Christmas this year. Christmas has come early in Felixstowe, as one street already have their lights up Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

She said: “We decided that as neighbours we should do our bit to spread a little sparkle and cheer.

“We had a mini light switch on for the kids in their gardens and did a countdown from 10 and everyone loved it.

“We just want to spread some cheer as it really has been such a rubbish year.”

The town’s big Christmas lights switch on would normally take place later this month, although the festivities have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entertainment – complete with stage performances – was set to take place at the triangle on November 29. The lights will still be installed however, without any public events.

Mrs Lee added she put her Christmas tree up on the 2nd of November this year.

“A couple of weeks ago the binmen were taking pictures of my tree as it made them smile.

Aimée, Noah-John, Harvey and mum Louise are in Christmas spirits as they've put their Christmas lights up already. Christmas has come early in Felixstowe, as one street already have their lights up Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Everyone who has been walking past has said they love what we are doing.”

Mrs Lee said however that the residents have received a few negative comments from people who believe they have put decorations up too early.

She said: “There have been a few people saying negative things – but chill out, it isn’t hurting anyone.

“If you don’t like it, keep walking – we’re not breaking any rules, if what we are doing makes someone smile then we are doing our job.

Helen Brennan is in high spirits for this years Christmas celebrations. Christmas has come early in Felixstowe, as one street already have their lights up Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We are all just trying to spread some smiles.”

Mrs Lee and friends aren’t the only in Suffolk to get in the spirit early, with mum Kerrie Rosser adding three trees are already up in her house to help boost people’s moods after a long, tiring and “horrid” year.