Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of missing 15-year-old boy
PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 27 April 2020
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 15-year-old boy from Felixstowe.
Jamie Stevens left his home address in the town at around 7:20pm last night, Sunday, April 26 and has not returned.
He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and with light-brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black Nike jogging bottoms with a red tick and was carrying a white JD Sports bag.
Jamie has links to the Thetford and Newmarket areas and it is believed that he may have travelled there.
Officers are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.
