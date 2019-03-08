Have you seen missing Felixstowe woman Nichola Chatfield?

Nichola Chatfield has been missing from Felixstowe for a week Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help to trace missing Felixstowe woman Nichola Chatfield, following concerns for her welfare.

Ms Chatfield, 42, was last seen in the town on Tuesday, September 17 although was reported missing to police the following Tuesday morning, Septmeber 24.

She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and of a medium build and with short dark brown highlighted hair.

What she was last seen wearing is not currently known, although she is said to wear glasses. She also has tattoos on her legs, back and a "mum" tattoo on her left arm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police advised members of the public to call police straight away rather than approaching her as they are concerned for her welfare.

Those who believe they have seen her, or have any information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call Suffolk police on 101.