Felixstowe residents call for bylaw to stop motorhomes and camper vans parking at beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT Patsy Sambrook (who wants to remain unnamed)

Frustrated residents are calling for a bylaw to prevent owners of motorhomes and camper vans parking overnight on the beachfront in Felixstowe and sleeping in their vehicles.

The issue has been causing a debate for many years, with residents angry that they have been unable to park near their own beach huts because of the influx of the vehicles.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Beach hut owners are not allowed to sleep in their huts overnight. How is it fair that all these camper vans are allowed to park with their wheels on the pavement and they can sleep over the weekend?

"At one time there were 17 vehicles parked in Undercliff Road East.

"We are residents, we pay rates, we shop in Felixstowe. These people add nothing but a nuisance to the local residents and the beach hut owners who also pay for their beach huts. They contribute nothing. They took up all the car parking spaces so that the beach hut owners could not park.

Motorhomes and caravans parked in Undercliff Road East this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT Motorhomes and caravans parked in Undercliff Road East this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

"They were putting their tables and chairs out on the promenade and a disabled resident couldn't get his motorised scooter through."

The resident, who says this has been a problem for some time now, added: "We are asking for only cars to be parked along the road so that beach hut owners can park near their beach huts and that no one is allowed to sleep overnight along Undercliff Rd East.

"We would like a bylaw like Scarborough has which would stop anymore vehicles parking along our roads."

Up north in Scarborough there are restrictions in place for motorhomes parking in the area.

According to the North Yorkshire County Council Website, at a number of specified streets "motorhomes are not permitted to park between the hours of 11pm and 7am each day".

Doreen Savage, a Felixstowe Town Councillor and former Mayor of the town, says there is unfortunately nothing that the council can do.

She said: "I understand residents' frustration, but sadly there is nothing we or the police can do about it as it is not against the law.

"If these vehicles are taxed and licenced, which they are, then they have every right to park there as does anyone else.

"I have every sympathy for the local people, as it is frustrating to see so many motorhomes and camper vans at the front. This weekend especially there was a lot of them."

When asked about the possibility of a bylaw - meaning that the local authority could regulate the parking at the beachfront - Mrs Savage said: "The only opportunity there may be in the future, is that when we introduce a civil parking enforcement, all areas of parking will be looked at so there may be a possibility of thinking about it then.

"Police have been made aware of the concerns and the issue has been raised at meetings. But for the time being these people are within the law and nothing can be done."

