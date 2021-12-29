Lacey Ryan, 27, and Tyler Matthews, 28, from Felixstowe were preparing to host Christmas dinner - but their plans changed suddenly as their newborn son arrived early.

Archie Tyler Matthews, was born by C-section at Ipswich Hospital at 4.23pm on Christmas Day, weighing 7lb, he is currently staying in hospital with his mum Lacey whilst she recovers from surgery.

Proud auntie Claire Ryan, 37, who also lives in Felixstowe, said: "Lacey wasn't due until January 15 but her waters broke on Christmas Eve."

Archie Tyler Matthews with his dad Tyler - Credit: Ryan Family

Though the first-time-parents' had wanted to keep Lacey's labour secret, they had to tell the family as they were all meant to be heading to their house for Christmas lunch.

Speaking about Archie's birth, Mr Matthews said: "We couldn't have had a more amazing Christmas with a better present than the arrival of our gorgeous son.

"I am so proud of my fiancee for how well she coped with a long labour and all the obstacles she was faced with."

Claire, who was introduced to her new nephew on Facetime due to visiting restrictions at Ipswich Hospital, said: " He's perfect, he's made me cry a lot already, I can't wait to meet him."

Archie was born on Christmas Day at 4.23pm at Ipswich Hospital - Lacey Ryan has praised all the staff working on the Deben Ward over Christmas - Credit: Ryan Family

Praising the team on the Deben Ward at the hospital over the festive period, Claire said: "Lacey said the staff have been amazing and so welcoming" - adding that her sister believes there were only two births on Christmas Day.

Despite Archie arriving early Tyler and Lacey, who have been together for more than 10 years, had everything ready for the arrival of Archie.

Lacey Ryan and her fiance Tyler Matthews were meant to be having the family around for Christmas lunch but baby Archie had other ideas - Credit: Ryan Family

"Everything is ready, the car seat was in the car and they have both worked so hard on Archie's bedroom," said Claire.

She added: " They are going to be the best parents ever - they've got this! They are just so in love with him."

Claire, said her father, who died seven years ago, would always buy a copy of the Ipswich Star, to mark the birth of each of his nine children - something she has tried to continue with his grandchildren.

Tyler Matthews with his newborn son Archie - Credit: Matthews Family

Because Archie was born on Christmas Day when the Ipswich Star isn't published she wanted to make sure her new nephew didn't miss out on having his own paper

Archie isn't the only festive birth in his family - one of his Uncle's, Daniel, was born on Boxing Day.