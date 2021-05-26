Museum set to reopen this weekend for summer season

Published: 11:30 AM May 26, 2021

Classic cars on display outside Felixstowe Museum - the museum in the Ravelin Block at Felixstowe Viewpoint will be reopening this weekend - Credit: Tim Garrett-Moore

A Suffolk museum is set to reopen to visitors this weekend - with new exhibitions and artefacts to show the public.

Felixstowe Museum will reopen on Sunday, May 30 as a Covid secure venue.

The opening will see the launch of a new display focussing on Felixstowe railway stations – including the long-gone Pier station and Felixstowe Beach station - with model trains running.

Another new attraction will be the enlargement of the 1960s corner as Step Back to the 60s in the Felgate Room including a special pirate radio display by the Felixstowe and Offshore Radio enthusiasts, and displays on fashion and a newly renovated model of Felixstowe docks in the 60s.

All 14 of the museum's rooms in the Ravelin Block annexe of Landguard Fort will be open with exhibitions ranging from flying boats to funfairs, capturing all the resort's history.

Andy Calver, museum curator and manager, said: "My priority is to help grow our volunteer support to improve the museum’s resilience so we can open again and, hopefully, open more often in the future.

"Felixstowe Museum shows what a dedicated team of enthusiastic volunteers can achieve."

Mr Calver is leading a drive to encourage more people of all ages to engage first-hand with the museum - which has become an activity destination for the Suffolk Children’s University - and to get involved through become a volunteer.

Anyone interested in finding out more can call Mr Calver on 07813 037022 or email felmuseum@btopenworld.com.