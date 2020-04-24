E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Firefighters tackle huge blaze in three-storey house

PUBLISHED: 08:11 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 24 April 2020

Five fire crews have responded to a fire in a three-storey house in Felixstowe. Picture: JOHN BARBER

Five fire crews have responded to a fire in a three-storey house in Felixstowe. Picture: JOHN BARBER

Archant

Five fire crews have been called to a blaze in a house in Felixstowe.

The emergency services were initially called to reports of a fire in a bedroom of a three-storey residential house in Orford Road shortly after 7.10am today.

Five crews are currently on scene, two from Ipswich East, two from Felixstowe and one from Princes Street.

On arrival six firefighters entered the property, which is near the waterfront, using breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and one hose to tackle the fire.

An aerial appliance was also used to fight the blaze from above.

The ambulance service has been called to the scene but it is understood there are no serious injuries and everyone in the house has been accounted for.

The fire service are now reporting that the fire has been put out however crews remain on scene to make sure the building is safe.

Residents have reported seeing smoke bellowing into the air and pictures show the fire is visible from much of Felixstowe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for two street robberies in Ipswich town centre

Asghar Hashemi was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family’s heartache as Ipswich son dies suddenly while ‘on the mend’ from coronavirus

Alvin Henderson, 44, from Ipswich, has sadly died from coronavirus after spending two weeks in critical care. Picture: HENDERSON FAMILY

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person dies after Foxhall Road fall

An air ambulance has landed outside The Golf Hotel pub in Foxhall Road Picture: JACQUI LAZELLE/jaquilazelle@yahoo.co.uk

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for two street robberies in Ipswich town centre

Asghar Hashemi was jailed for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Firefighters tackle huge blaze in three-storey house

Five fire crews have responded to a fire in a three-storey house in Felixstowe. Picture: JOHN BARBER

Violence accounts for more than a third of rising crime in county

Overall crime, excluding fraud, rose 4% in Suffolk last year, in line with the national average, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mugger who chased and threatened to stab cyclist imprisoned for two years

Sheridan Melville was jaild for two years at Ipswich Crown Court for robbery and theft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich MP questions why fruit pickers are being flown in from ‘coronavirus hotspot’

Farmers have chartered flights to bring seasonal workers to Stansted Airport. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Fans name the greatest loan player in Ipswich Town history

Ipswich Town fans have been voting for their favourite-ever loan player - with Gio Dos Santos and Martijn Reuser both featuring highly. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24