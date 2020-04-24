Breaking

Firefighters tackle huge blaze in three-storey house

Five fire crews have responded to a fire in a three-storey house in Felixstowe. Picture: JOHN BARBER Archant

Five fire crews have been called to a blaze in a house in Felixstowe.

The emergency services were initially called to reports of a fire in a bedroom of a three-storey residential house in Orford Road shortly after 7.10am today.

Five crews are currently on scene, two from Ipswich East, two from Felixstowe and one from Princes Street.

On arrival six firefighters entered the property, which is near the waterfront, using breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and one hose to tackle the fire.

An aerial appliance was also used to fight the blaze from above.

The ambulance service has been called to the scene but it is understood there are no serious injuries and everyone in the house has been accounted for.

The fire service are now reporting that the fire has been put out however crews remain on scene to make sure the building is safe.

Residents have reported seeing smoke bellowing into the air and pictures show the fire is visible from much of Felixstowe.