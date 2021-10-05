Bingo jackpot win for Felixstowe great-grandmother

Published: 11:30 AM October 5, 2021

A lucky Felixstowe great-grandmother took home a big bingo win worth £50,000.

Carol Fulcher, 75, won the jackpot at The Palace Bingo, in Felixstowe, where she often goes to play with her husband of 55 years, Joe.

But she said she was "simply gobsmacked" when she called 'house' to claim her prize - only to discover she'd be taking home £50,000.

The mother of four, grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 10 added: "It was unbelievable. I was in a state of shock.

"We like going to the bingo - it's nice to get out of the house, a lovely way to make friends and it's clean and safe."

Carol Fulcher outside The Palace Bingo, in Felixstowe - Credit: Steve Baldwin

Mrs Fulcher was introduced to bingo by her husband, who thought it would be the best way to introduce her to her future mother-in-law.

Since retiring in 1990, the couple have continued to buy-in, saying it brings back good memories.

To mark the big win last month, the Felixstowe bingo club held a special celebration for Mrs Fulcher on September 28, with regulars invited to toast the lucky winner.

Patrick Duffy, managing director of The Palaces, said: "We love seeing people win and are delighted that Carol has won such huge cash prize on the National Bingo Game - I am sure there will be treats in store for the family.

"It was a pleasure to see everyone at the club joining in Tuesday's celebration: we love to celebrate!"