At last! Pen pals meet in Felixstowe after 60 years

Rosemary Allard (left) from Felixstowe and Pat Sandford from Illinois have finally met in person after 60 years. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Few friendships stand the test of time, but this one has spanned 60 years, 3,000 miles and the Atlantic Ocean.

Rosemary Allard from Felixstowe and Pat Sanford from Peoria, Illinois, were first paired as pen pals when they were just 12 years old, and their schools arranged a pen-pal project.

Now, they have finally met in person, having never even heard each other’s voices.

Pat and Rosemary had almost given up hope of ever meeting in person. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was Pat who made the first move.

“When we were in sixth grade, our teacher passed around a list of names, and I picked Rosemary,” explained Pat, 73.

The letters, they both said, were full of “simple things".

“We were just two little girls talking about our lives. We wrote about the little things like our schools and our families,” explained Rosemary, 74, who has lived all her life in Felixstowe.

The two girls, both only children, realised they had much in common, and so continued to send letters long after the school project was finished.

As they grew, their letters spoke of adult things. They shared news of their weddings, the births of their children, and later their grandchildren.

Pat married Jim, her high school sweetheart, at just 18, and less than a year later was writing to Rosemary to tell her he had been drafted into the Vietnam War.

Later, they both comforted each other when their parents passed away.

“I sometimes run into people I went to school with, and I ask them, did you keep in touch with your pen pal?” said Pat. “But they always say no.

“It was my mom who encouraged us to keep writing. I think she was interested to hear what Britain was like.

“As a child, it seemed like a different world. I loved the Beatles, but I could never understand their accents. People used to ask me, why don’t you call your pen pal on the phone? And I would say, I’m not sure I’d be able to understand her!”

Pat (right) and her husband Jim said they have enjoyed their time in Felixstowe, which they say is a lot calmer than London. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

L-R Rosemary, Pat's husband Jim and Pat, who are hoping their story may get picked up by Willie Geist, anchor of the NBC Sunday Today with Willie Geist show. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rosemary Allard from Felixstowe and Pat Sandford from Ilinois have finally met in person after 60 years. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pat and Jim had four children of their own, Jamie, Doug, Renee and John, while Rosemary had two sons, Stephen and Graham.

They continued exchanging letters, although both agreed that social media made communicating a lot easier.

“We’ve always kept writing, maybe a letter a month,” said Pat. “If a long time went by without a letter, I’d worry and wonder if Rosemary was alright. I hoped her family would let me know if she was sick.”

Neither had any hopes of ever meeting the other, until, seemingly, the fates aligned to bring them together.

“Covid was a complete rampage,” said Pat. “Our son, Doug, had booked a cruise with his wife in 2019 which got postponed.”

When, earlier this year, Doug told his parents he would be flying to London for a cruise around the British Isles, “the wheels started turning".

“Pat told me in May that she’d be flying over,” said Rosemary. “When I saw the message, I couldn’t believe it – I had to read the message over and over.”

The two set eyes on each other for the first time at Ipswich train station last week.

“I met her at the train station. Pat told me she would be wearing a black and gold top, so I was looking out for her. She was one of the last people to get off the train.”

When the two friends set eyes on each other, they said they “could not stop smiling".

“It was quite emotional,” said Pat.

“Since I was a child, I’d had a recurring dream about meeting Rosemary. I’d be all alone on a train coming into a tiny station, but I couldn’t see her.

“The conductor would ask if I was getting off and I'd say no. Then, when the train was pulling away, I’d suddenly see Rosemary, and she’d smile up at me – then the train would pull away.

“I’d get a glimpse, and it would be snatched away.”

Now, Pat and Rosemary have finally been able to spend time together and hear each other’s voices.

Pat and Jim have spent the past week visiting Felixstowe, London and Paris, but said that meeting Rosemary and her sons was definitely the highlight of their vacation.

Rosemary Allard from Felixstowe and Pat Sandford have been exchanging letters since they were children. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



