Published: 7:00 PM December 12, 2020

Rebecca Greatbanks of Felixstowe with her finished Nutcracker character - Credit: Greatbanks Photography

A Suffolk photographer created a giant Nutcracker Christmas character as a lockdown project - rather than spending hundreds of pounds buying one.

Rebecca Greatbanks of Felixstowe is proud of her amazing creation, which is taller than she is, and is now standing in pride of place beside her Christmas tree.





She said: "During the second lockdown I could not work because of Covid-19, so I decided to make a giant Nutcracker out of recycled materials in my garage to keep me busy."

The 39-year-old added: "I had seen giant Nutcrackers for sale but they were really expensive. I decided to make my own and didn't want to spend a lot of money, so I used materials I had."

The decorative Christmas figurines, which resemble toy soldiers, are a tradition which started in Germany. They are now very popular here, and are symbols of good luck.

Mrs Greatbanks constructed the Nutcracker figure's body out of three empty paint cans, cardboard tubes and plastic bottles, and covered it with papier mache.





She said: "The only money I spent was about £10 on some sticky diamante."

The mum added: "I'm 4ft 11ins and the Nutcracker is taller than I am, so I had to stand on a stool to finish it off."

Husband Keith and children Erika, 15, and Luke, 12, are very impressed with her creation.

Although she couldn't take photos of people in her studio as normal during lockdown, Mrs Greatbanks has now been able to start work again, with a range of Covid-19 secure measures in place.







