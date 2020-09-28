Why has Felixstowe Pier been lit up in green?

Felixstowe Pier was lit up green for National Recycling Week. Pictured are Mayor and Mayoress of Felixstowe Mark Jepson and Julie Jepson with Andrew Green, operations director of Pier Amusements, and councillor Mike Deacon. Picture: COURTESY OF FELIXSTOWE TOWN COUNCIL Archant

An eye-catching display saw the iconic Felixstowe lit up in green - as part of a bid to encourage people to recycle more.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The seaside landmark joined Ipswich Town Hall in being illuminated as part of National Recycling Week between September 21 and 27, to encourage people to be more environmentally conscious.

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson said he was proud the venue had been chosen for the display, while Pier Amusements operations director Andrew Green said: “We were honoured to be asked to turn the pier green in support of recycling week and we continue to do our best as a company to recycle as much as we can.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

James Mallinder, chairman of the Suffolk Waste Partnership, said: “People across Suffolk recycled more than 120,000 tonnes of household materials last year, that is a superb effort.

“Not only will this help make the most of our precious resources, but it is also a simple and effective way to tackle the climate emergency we all face.

“Even the smallest changes in behaviour now can make a big difference over time.”

For more information about recycling, visit www.suffolkrecycling.org.uk