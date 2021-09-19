Ahoy there! Spot yourself at fort's pirate weekend

Published: 5:00 PM September 19, 2021

Sarah, Nell, Tom and Amelie at the pirate weekend at Landguard Fort - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ahoy me hearties! Crowds of people flocked to Felixstowe over the weekend for two days of swash-buckling pirate fun.

The popular pirates weekend saw a treasure trove of musket firing, a children's trail, live music and costumed characters at Landguard Fort.

Logan and Ceylan have fun at the pirate show in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families were encouraged to attend in fancy dress and shiver me timbers - some of them even learned some pirate lingo.

A smiling pirate at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sunday was also international 'Talk Like a Pirate Day', with people given the chance to learn their landlubbers from their scallywags.

Two pesky pirates at the show on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Tony Smith, volunteer at Landguard Fort, said the event was very well received by the public.

Action from the pirate show at Landguard Fort PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It went brilliantly. The pirates have enjoyed themselves far too much and it's been well received by the public as well," he said.

It was fun for all the family at Landguard Fort - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"This has been put together in less than a week so I think they're looking to do a bigger event next year. It has gone down really well."