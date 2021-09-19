Ahoy there! Spot yourself at fort's pirate weekend
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Ahoy me hearties! Crowds of people flocked to Felixstowe over the weekend for two days of swash-buckling pirate fun.
The popular pirates weekend saw a treasure trove of musket firing, a children's trail, live music and costumed characters at Landguard Fort.
Families were encouraged to attend in fancy dress and shiver me timbers - some of them even learned some pirate lingo.
Sunday was also international 'Talk Like a Pirate Day', with people given the chance to learn their landlubbers from their scallywags.
Tony Smith, volunteer at Landguard Fort, said the event was very well received by the public.
"It went brilliantly. The pirates have enjoyed themselves far too much and it's been well received by the public as well," he said.
"This has been put together in less than a week so I think they're looking to do a bigger event next year. It has gone down really well."
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich tech firm warns of spyware scare on Apple devices
- 2 Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich
- 3 First look at full schedule for Sound City Ipswich music festival
- 4 'Microshop' selling only American candy opens in Ipswich
- 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 6 School in Ipswich takes 'decisive action' to make rapid improvements
- 7 Criminals confess to nearly 400 offences thanks to specialist police unit
- 8 Gangs of 'lampers' use spotlights to distract animals and kill them
- 9 Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win
- 10 Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected