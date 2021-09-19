News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ahoy there! Spot yourself at fort's pirate weekend

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:00 PM September 19, 2021   
Sarah, Nell, Tom and Amelie. Pirate show at Languard Fort PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sarah, Nell, Tom and Amelie at the pirate weekend at Landguard Fort - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ahoy me hearties! Crowds of people flocked to Felixstowe over the weekend for two days of swash-buckling pirate fun. 

The popular pirates weekend saw a treasure trove of musket firing, a children's trail, live music and costumed characters at Landguard Fort. 

The pirate weekend at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe attracted many people

Logan and Ceylan have fun at the pirate show in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families were encouraged to attend in fancy dress and shiver me timbers - some of them even learned some pirate lingo. 

Pirate show at Languard Fort PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A smiling pirate at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sunday was also international 'Talk Like a Pirate Day', with people given the chance to learn their landlubbers from their scallywags. 

Pirate show at Languard Fort PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two pesky pirates at the show on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Tony Smith, volunteer at Landguard Fort, said the event was very well received by the public. 

Pirate show at Languard Fort PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Action from the pirate show at Landguard Fort PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It went brilliantly. The pirates have enjoyed themselves far too much and it's been well received by the public as well," he said. 

Pirate show at Languard Fort PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

It was fun for all the family at Landguard Fort - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"This has been put together in less than a week so I think they're looking to do a bigger event next year. It has gone down really well."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich tech firm warns of spyware scare on Apple devices
  2. 2 Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich
  3. 3 First look at full schedule for Sound City Ipswich music festival
  1. 4 'Microshop' selling only American candy opens in Ipswich
  2. 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  3. 6 School in Ipswich takes 'decisive action' to make rapid improvements
  4. 7 Criminals confess to nearly 400 offences thanks to specialist police unit
  5. 8 Gangs of 'lampers' use spotlights to distract animals and kill them
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win
  7. 10 Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected
Suffolk Live
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Suffolk Live

Police cordon off section of Ipswich residential street

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The police cordon put in place in Beatty Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Teenagers arrested after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Forensics teams at the scene in Clacton town centre

Suffolk Live

Police attend Ipswich Waterfront property as part of murder probe

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police would like to speak to a male and female with regards to a theft from a motor vehicle in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

CCTV images issued following theft from car in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon