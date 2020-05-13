E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cannabis, cash and drug-related paraphernalia seized in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 12:39 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 13 May 2020

The patrol stopped and searched the three men in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Two men have been arrested in Felixstowe after police officers on patrol seized an amount of cannabis, cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

It happened on Wednesday May 6 at 5.45pm when officers had cause to stop and search three men in Hamilton Road.

Two of those men, aged 35 and 40, were subsequently detained and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and the 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Both men were released under investigation pending further enquiries and a third man, aged 49, was given a cannabis warning.

Anyone concerned about drug-related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101.

