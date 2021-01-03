Former police station restaurant and shop plans dropped

Published: 11:13 AM January 3, 2021

Plans to create a restaurant and shop in the old Felixstowe Police Station have been abandoned - Credit: Gregg Brown

Proposals to turn a former police station into a restaurant/café and shop have been withdrawn.

Pinn Homes Ltd applied for permission for the project at Felixstowe’s old police station building, which already has consent to be changed into homes.

The company told council planners that it wanted to use the ground floor fronting onto High Road West as a restaurant or café plus a separate shop.

The rest of the building would be transformed into nine self-contained flats.

Felixstowe Town Council recommended to East Suffolk Council that approval be given, although some residents were concerned a shop and cafe could exacerbate parking problems in the area.

You may also want to watch:

However, the district council said it had now been informed that the plans - which included eight one-bed and one two-bed flats, drawn up by Peterborough-based Montecalvo Architects - had been withdrawn.

It is not known why the decision to withdraw had been made and as yet no indication of fresh plans has been submitted.

East Suffolk Council has received a series of planning applications for the site since it was sold after being put up for sale for £1.5million.

Glenfield Court - part of the former Felixstowe Police Station complex - will be converted to eight flats - Credit: Archant

These have included proposals to convert the 1930s police station, including cells and offices, into 18 flats.

Glenfield Court next door in Glenfield Avenue – a building which was previously accommodation for police officers in training and over the years has also been used to house specialist investigation units - is to become eight flats under already agreed plans.



