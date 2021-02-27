News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Plans for business units and flats in former police station

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:00 AM February 27, 2021    Updated: 9:20 AM February 27, 2021
The former Felixstowe Police Station in High Road West

The former Felixstowe Police Station could be converted to two commercial units and nine flats - Credit: GREGG BROWN

Fresh plans have been submitted for the conversion of Felixstowe's former police station into flats and commercial premises.

The building at the junction of High Road West and Glenfield Avenue has been vacant for three years since being put on the market for £1.5million and the police moved in with the fire service across the road.

Earlier this year Pinn Homes Ltd withdrew its plans to regenerate the building with nine flats, a restaurant and a shop.

But now the company has returned with new plans - again for nine self-contained flats but with two commercial units with the uses not specified.

The commercial units - which will front onto High Road West - could be for business and service such as offices, creche, nursery, hair salon, beauty parlour, or even medical use.

The nine flats would comprise eight one-bedroom homes and one two-bed and be of a high quality - much-needed accommodation at the resort.  

Glenfield Court - part of the former Felixstowe Police Station complex - will be converted to eight

Glenfield Court - part of the former Felixstowe Police Station complex - will be converted to eight flats - Credit: Archant

The scheme for the former police station - built in 1930 and which has been described as a "particularly fine and intact example of an inter-war police station" - would include 22 car parking spaces plus plenty of cycle parking.

Conversion of the building into flats is well established through previous applications which have been granted.

Even though some residents were concerned that Pinn Homes' proposals for a shop and cafe could exacerbate parking problems in the area, Felixstowe Town Council recommended to East Suffolk Council that approval be given.

The property is close to the town centre in one direction and not far from a busy parade of shops and takeaways in the other. The rail station is opposite.

Previous plans given the go-ahead by East Suffolk have included proposals to convert the two-storey police station, including cells and offices, into 18 flats.

Glenfield Court next door in Glenfield Avenue – a building which was previously accommodation for police officers in training and over the years has also been used to house specialist investigation units - is to become eight flats under already agreed plans.


Suffolk
Felixstowe News

