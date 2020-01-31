Port on alert over Coronavirus

Fears over a potential outbreak of Coronavirus in Suffolk linked to arrivals at the Port of Felixstowe have been allayed by health chiefs.

The virus, the symptoms of which include a fever and a cough, has so far killed over 200 people in China, and there have now been two confirmed cases in the UK after two members of the same family contracted the illness.

The Port of Felixstowe receives a number of vessels each week from China, although the port has confirmed they do not have arrivals directly from the port in, which sits at the heart of the epidemic in China.

Public Health England said they are not issuing any specific advice to ports around the virus at this stage but there are international health regulations already in place for any infectious disease found on board a ship.

Any vessel arriving at a port must report any suspected infectious disease or death on board to the port health authority.

The report has to be made at least four hours before the ship arrives in port.

In such cases those on board will not be allowed to leave the vessel and only health and port staff will be allowed on board.

There are penalties for those who do not declare diseases on board or for those who let people leave the ship.

Also, most ships stop in other ports before reaching Felixstowe meaning that anyone with a suspected case of Coronavirus, or any other illness, would be stopped elsewhere before reaching the UK.

The advice comes as West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that the Department for Health and Social care was working with Twitter to dispel myths about the condition.

Those who search #coronavirus will be directed towards government information as well as seeing posts carrying that hashtag.

"Public safety is our top priority and as this is a rapidly evolving situation, it's absolutely crucial everyone is able to access reliable, accurate information on Coronavirus," said Mr Hancock.

"I want to stress there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the UK and we have world-leading clinicians and expert teams working to protect UK patients and staff."

The Port of Felixstowe declined to comment on the virus.