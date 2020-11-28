Man dies at Port of Felixstowe after cardiac arrest
PUBLISHED: 16:41 28 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 28 November 2020
Archant
A man died following a cardiac arrest at the Port of Felixstowe this morning, it has been confirmed.
Police, fire and ambulance were all called to what was described as a “medical emergency” at the port at 8.19am on Saturday.
Now, it has been confirmed that a person died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended to a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Felixstowe docks just before 8.30am.
“Sadly, the patient died at the scene.”
Five police vehicles were dispatched to the scene after the initial call out, remaining on the scene for several hours.
A fire engine and fire control car were also seen at Dock Gate One entrance – with a crew seen wearing white chemical suits.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.