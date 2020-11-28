Man dies at Port of Felixstowe after cardiac arrest
- Credit: Archant
A man died following a cardiac arrest at the Port of Felixstowe this morning, it has been confirmed.
Police, fire and ambulance were all called to what was described as a “medical emergency” at the port at 8.19am on Saturday.
Now, it has been confirmed that a person died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
MORE: ‘Medical emergency’ at Felixstowe Port prompts huge police and fire response
A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended to a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Felixstowe docks just before 8.30am.
“Sadly, the patient died at the scene.”
You may also want to watch:
Five police vehicles were dispatched after the initial call out, remaining on the scene for several hours.
A fire engine and fire control car were also seen at Dock Gate One entrance, with a crew seen wearing white chemical suits.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
- 2 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
- 3 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
- 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
- 5 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
- 6 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
- 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
- 8 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town
- 9 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
- 10 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays