Man dies at Port of Felixstowe after cardiac arrest

Angus Williams

Published: 5:18 PM November 28, 2020    Updated: 6:14 PM December 1, 2020
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the Port of Felixstowe this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

A man died following a cardiac arrest at the Port of Felixstowe this morning, it has been confirmed.

Five police cars were seen at the Port of Felixstowe this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Police, fire and ambulance were all called to what was described as a “medical emergency” at the port at 8.19am on Saturday.

Now, it has been confirmed that a person died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 'medical emergency' prompted a large response. Picture: ARCHANT

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended to a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Felixstowe docks just before 8.30am.

“Sadly, the patient died at the scene.”

Five police vehicles were dispatched after the initial call out, remaining on the scene for several hours.

A fire engine and fire control car were also seen at Dock Gate One entrance, with a crew seen wearing white chemical suits.

