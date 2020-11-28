Published: 12:23 PM November 28, 2020 Updated: 4:59 PM December 8, 2020

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the Port of Felixstowe this morning.

A “medical emergency” at Felixstowe Port has led to a large emergency services presence.

Five police cars were seen at the Port of Felixstowe this morning.

Suffolk police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 8.19am on Saturday to attend the incident.

Five police vehicles were dispatched and remain at the scene several hours later.

The 'medical emergency' prompted a large response.

Also seen at Dock Gate One entrance were a fire engine and fire control car, with a crew seen wearing white chemical suits.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to the scene this morning.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted.