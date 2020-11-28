‘Medical emergency’ at Felixstowe Port prompts huge police and fire response
Published: 12:23 PM November 28, 2020 Updated: 4:59 PM December 8, 2020
A “medical emergency” at Felixstowe Port has led to a large emergency services presence.
Suffolk police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 8.19am on Saturday to attend the incident.
Five police vehicles were dispatched and remain at the scene several hours later.
Also seen at Dock Gate One entrance were a fire engine and fire control car, with a crew seen wearing white chemical suits.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to the scene this morning.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted.
