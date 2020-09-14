E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tens of thousands of ‘laughing gas’ cartridges seized at Suffolk port

14 September, 2020 - 19:00
Nitrous oxide cannisters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nitrous oxide cannisters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Authorities have confiscated a large shipment of nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’ or ‘hippy crack’, after thousands of boxes of cartridges were seized in Suffolk.

A court granted officials permission to impound the items – found inside seven containers at the Port of Felixstowe – on Monday morning.

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) applied to Suffolk Magistrates’ Court for the condemnation of 81 pallets and 2,988 boxes of Taiwan-produced Mosa brand nitrous oxide cartridges.

Each small metal capsule contained either 7.8 or 8 grammes of the gas – administered as pain relief during medical procedures but also misused as a recreational drug.

One of the seven containers alone held 1,008 boxes of cartridges – weighing a total of 4,717 kilogrammes.

The shipment had been bound for a wholesale company based in Rutland, in the East Midlands, which was given notice of the hearing and chose not to contest the application.

Nitrous oxide cartridges are commonly sold as a propellant for whipped cream dispensers but can also be discharged into a balloon and inhaled as a recreational drug.

Until four years ago, nitrous oxide could be marketed as a ‘legal high’ – used to produce similar effects to banned substances

The Psychoactive Substance Act 2016 made it illegal to import or supply nitrous oxide cartridges – unless proof can be provided of their intended use as cream chargers in the catering industry.

The colourless gas inside the cartridges is also used as a recreational drug, known as hippy crack, capable of producing a euphoric high.

HMRC made an application for the condemnation of items liable to forfeiture in accordance with paragraph six of schedule three to the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979.

Condemnation proceedings establish whether or not legal ownership should pass to HMRC or back to the company.

Magistrates granted the condemnation order, which was applied for without contest from an appellant.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested after Ipswich drugs raid

Police carried out a raid on a property in Bramford Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested after Ipswich drugs raid

Police carried out a raid on a property in Bramford Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich’s Landseer Road blocked after crash between motorbike and car

Landseer Road in Ipswich has been blocked after a collision between two vehicles Picture: HOLLY HUME

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoplifter denies ‘coronavirus’ cough assault on Kesgrave Tesco staff

John Bloomer is alleged to have assaulted a member of staff at the Tesco store in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man accused of violent disorder after reported Norwich Road altercation to face trial

Norwich Road in Ipswich was closed by police after the reported altercation. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘I always believed it would happen for me here’ – Drinan on his belated breakthrough at Ipswich

Aaron Drinan says he always believed his chance would come at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller