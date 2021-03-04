Hundreds of hazardous horse toys destroyed
- Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards
More than 500 ride-on horse toys have been destroyed after being seized at the Port of Felixstowe and deemed unsafe.
The shipment of 520 children's toys was imported from China and bound for a warehouse in Leicester.
Officials said the importer was based in China, but with a London address and no VAT number.
Although no details were on the record, it is likely that the toys would have been sold on online marketplaces.
The toys were destroyed on February 15 – about a month after arriving at the port and being seized by import surveillance officers.
You may also want to watch:
A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "The horses failed to comply with the essential toy safety requirements, with the internal mechanism easily accessible, meaning that it could be an entrapment or finger crushing hazard.
"The toys were not labelled as required by The Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011. There were no details of the manufacturer or importer, and the toys did not display any appropriate warnings."
Most Read
- 1 Plea to help owners of tiny puppy Storm with £8k vet's bills
- 2 Man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following collision
- 3 'My Megan was failed by the system': Teenager's mum wants rape case re-opened
- 4 'Hard work starts now' as East Anglian Freeport gets green light
- 5 Ipswich gets £25m from Towns Deal to boost recovery
- 6 Combat2Coffee shop to open in Ipswich town centre this week
- 7 Outrage as Ipswich flats left without running water for over 12 hours
- 8 Kesgrave man distributed indecent images of children on messaging app
- 9 Bank cards stolen in home break-in
- 10 Coleman on Cook: 'If that's indication of his fortune as Ipswich manager, they can book a place in the Championship'
If you have a toy or any other product you think is unsafe, report it on 0808 223 1133.