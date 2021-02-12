Port completes work for bigger ships' visits as cargo increases

Published: 1:40 PM February 12, 2021

Ro/ro capability at the Port of Felixstowe has been improved with a new linkspan to service ferries at the port - Credit: PICTURE COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Quayside improvements have been completed at Britain's premier port to cope with bigger ships and an increase in cargo.

Hutchison Ports has carried out the work at the Port of Felixstowe to accommodate larger roll-on roll-off vessels and improve the efficiency of its operations.

The upgrade includes the lengthening of No 3 Ro/Ro berth and the replacement of the previous hydraulic ramp at No 4 Ro/Ro berth with a larger floating linkspan.

Chris Lewis, chief executive officer at the Port of Felixstowe, said: “The completion of this upgrade is well-timed. After an initial dip following the end of the Brexit transition period, roll-on/roll-off volumes have been increasing in recent weeks and we are seeing certain flows switching to Felixstowe as a result of new import requirements.

"The new ro/ro ramp complements earlier work to increase the number of trailer parking bays at the port and boosts the capability of our ro/ro operations.”

Although best known as a container port, Felixstowe is a major ro/ro port and handles predominantly unaccompanied trailer trade with Europe via the Netherlands. Ferry company DFDS operate three sailings per day to Vlaardingen in Rotterdam using vessels of 190-250 trailer capacity.

Mark Woodard, DFDS general manager Felixstowe, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of these works.

"Unaccompanied trailer traffic is becoming ever more cost-effective for traders. We expect to see a further increase in demand as heavy goods driver shortages intensify and full import controls are implemented on goods from the EU from 1 July.

"The improved facilities give us greater flexibility in vessel deployment and will improve the reliability and consistency of service on the route.”