Published: 8:00 AM April 17, 2021

Debby Cloud from the Wool Baa arts and craft shop in Hamilton Road has decorated post boxes in the town with colourful toppers - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Next time you are out and about in Felixstowe keep your eyes peeled for colourful crocheted post box toppers that have popped up around the town.

Families in the area have been hunting for eight post boxes , which have been lovingly decorated by Debby Cloud from the Wool Baa arts and craft shop in Hamilton Road.

Mrs Cloud, says she has been "overwhelmed" with the response since she put up the post box toppers under the cover of darkness on Sunday night, with the help of her husband Daren.

The decorated post boxes in the town with their colourful toppers have brought a smile to many faces - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may have seen some of the cheerful post box creations on the seafront, outside the Post Office and near the Spar shop in old Felixstowe.

"I had run out of ideas of things to make at home whilst in lockdown so I thought I would make a few of them just to brighten somebody's day, " Mrs Cloud said.

The box toppers have a spingtime theme - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"I was supposed to be doing it incognito but several of my customers twigged it was me, and my daughter put it all over Facebook so I didn't stay anonymous for very long.

" People keep popping in the shop and saying 'Well done they're lovely'.

"We had a message this morning from somebody who used to live in Felixstowe, saying the pictures have reached America."

As well as the crocheted toppers, the post boxes all have individual, inspirational messages attached.

Mrs Cloud said: "Daren and I are quite positive people and obviously the last year has been pretty awful, we just like to see people smile.

People can follow a map online to find all the boxes - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The response has been really amazing. I would like to say thank you to everyone it has truly overwhelmed me."

Debby Cloud from the Wool Baa arts and craft shop in Hamilton Road has created the post boxes toppers - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mrs Cloud spent 12 days crocheting and knitting toppers and her husband has now made a map of where people can find them.

More details about the map can be found on the shop's Facebook page.

The project has received lots of feedback from people far and wide - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr and Mrs Cloud have an exciting year ahead as they plan to move the Wool Baa to new premises in the old Post Office building in Hamilton Road.

The move was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The post box toppers aren't the first to appear in Suffolk recently!

Over the Easter weekend residents in Leiston were delighted when the town was 'yarnbombed'.