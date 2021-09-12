Published: 12:00 PM September 12, 2021

Felixstowe residents turned out to say thanks to postman Jack - Credit: Jessica Coppins

People living in Felixstowe turned out in force to say thanks to their local postman on his final round.

Jack Brundell has been working for Royal Mail for the past 20 years as a postman.

For the past 12 years his round has included residents living in Looe Road, Quintons Lane and Carol Close.

Saturday marked Mr Brundell's final working day as he retired and to say thanks his usual customers had a special delivery waiting for him.

Jack and his wife Janet receiving gifts from residents - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Over 30 residents were lying in wait for him as he made his way down Looe Road on his usual round.

"It was amazing to see them all," he said.

"I know them all by their first names."

Mr Brundell said he had loved his time working as a postman, a job he took up to get in more exercise after being diagnosed with diabetes while working as a chef.

"I have enjoyed it very much," he said.

"What made it enjoyable was knowing the people out there and me respecting them and them respecting me."

Jack said he had enjoyed his time serving people in Felixstowe - Credit: Jessica Coppins

He said that the variable weather conditions experienced by postmen had never truly bothered him.

"They are all worth it when you see a person's face when I deliver a package for them," said Mr Brundell.

Richard Love, who organised the event, said that Mr Brundell was a real local character who has very much valued by the community.

Jack was described as the film of glue in the community - Credit: Jessica Coppins

"Sometimes you get somebody in the community who acts like a film of glue and that is Jack," said Mr Love.

"He was really just one of those congenial and happy souls.

"He always made time to say hello even if it was snowing or 48C."

Jack with his daughter Sapphira Minns and his granddaughter Yuna - Credit: Jessica Coppins

The residents held a collection to buy some parting gifts for Mr Brundell to help show their thanks to him for his work over the years.

Among the gifts given to him was a voucher for the Owl and Pussy Cat pub and a voucher for the Wool Baa, craft shop in Felixstowe as he is a keen knitter.

In his speech given at the event, Mr Love described Mr Brundell as the "Tom Daley of Felixstowe" for his affinity with wool.

For now Mr Brundell says he will be swapping two feet for two wheels as he looks to enjoy his retirement whilst not forgetting his former customers.

He said: "I will cycle past and wave at everyone."