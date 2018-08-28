Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Felixstowe’s Kingsfleet school stages National Theatre Christmas play

PUBLISHED: 17:10 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:10 21 December 2018

Pupils from Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe performing Operation Christmas as part of their link up with the National Theatre in London

Pupils from Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe performing Operation Christmas as part of their link up with the National Theatre in London

Archant

Teachers from Felixstowe’s Kingsfleet school have teamed up with one of the country’s leading theatres to create a very special Christmas production for their pupils.

Pupils from Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe performing Operation Christmas as part of their link up with the National Theatre in LondonPupils from Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe performing Operation Christmas as part of their link up with the National Theatre in London

Teachers from a Felixstowe school have teamed up with one of the country’s leading theatres to create a very special Christmas production for their pupils.

Children at Kingsfleet Primary School, Felixstowe, performed Operation Christmas, a specially written play from the National Theatre, to huge acclaim from parents and staff.

The school is taking part in the National Theatre’s Let’s Play scheme, which supports primary schools in delivering school drama through training and specially written plays and songs.

Operation Christmas involved 85 children aged between 4 and 7. It told the story of three groups of angels from Angel Command, who are charged with finding three kind shepherds, three wise kings and three quiet animals. They also have to make it snow. Teachers from the school kept how this was going to happen as a secret until the performance itself, and the children reacted with delight as the flakes began to fall.

Head teacher Kyrsty Beattie said: “It was wonderful to see the children so involved and excited about their performance. They were really enjoying themselves, which was so lovely to see. Drama is such an effective way of giving children confidence, team building skills and engaging them in the school curriculum. We are very excited to be involved in the Let’s Play scheme, and hope to stage more of the productions.”

Teacher Helen Clarke praised the input given by the National Theatre professionals. “It was such a privilege to be able to go to the National Theatre and work with them, then bring all the ideas and techniques they shared with us back to the classroom. We tried out lots of the ideas and games we had been introduced to in London, and it resulted in a production which was really fun for both the children and the audience.”

Thomas Frost, who leads music provision at Kingsfleet, said: “The training was both inspiring and empowering. There are so many high quality resources to engage children in the classroom as well as on stage.”

Operation Christmas was staged for pupils and parents during the run-up to the Christmas break.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Cheerful’ schoolboy left with ‘emotional scars’ after drug driver hit him in 70mph police chase

Michael Neto Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Felixstowe’s Kingsfleet school stages National Theatre Christmas play

Pupils from Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe performing Operation Christmas as part of their link up with the National Theatre in London

Kings of Anglia podcast - The Big Christmas Special

The Kings of Anglia podcast Christmas special

Live tweets as we go on Black Friday shift with paramedics

We join the East of England Ambulance service on a shift. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Artist who painted suffragette given honorary doctorate

Charlotte Newson. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists