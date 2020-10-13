E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

CCTV footage reviewed as police confirm seafront blaze as arson

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 October 2020

Arsonists caused severe damage to the shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Arsonists caused severe damage to the shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Archant

Police have confirmed that a fire which caused severe damage to one of Felixstowe’s historic seafront shelters was started deliberately.

One of the bins seat alight at the seafront shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLOne of the bins seat alight at the seafront shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Officers investigating the blaze at the newly-refurbished shelter in the gardens alongside the promenade in Sea Road, almost opposite Manwick Road, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

One fire crew from Felixstowe was called at 11.55pm on Friday, October 9, and found the building well alight.

A police spokesman said the fire started between 11pm and 11.55pm when two waste bins in the open-sided building were set alight by unknown offender/s. The fire spread and caused significant damage to the Victorian shelter, which is more than 100 years old.

You may also want to watch:

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage as the arson investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Felixstowe Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting crime reference: 37/58923/20. They can be contacted via http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, emailing Christopher.Garrod@suffolk.police.uk, or calling 101.

People can also call call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Victorian and Edwardian shelters between Bath Tap and the end of the Sea Road have been a part of the seafront for more than a century, providing places for people to picnic, sit and relax on sunny days or shelter from inclement weather and watch the sea.

East Suffolk Council this summer spent £150,000 refurbishing the south beach shelters.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ex-leader Colin Noble wins right to stand as Tory candidate again

Colin Noble looks set to fight his seat again next year. Picture: CHRIS GROVER

CCTV footage reviewed as police confirm seafront blaze as arson

Arsonists caused severe damage to the shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

League One transfer guide – The lowdown on every summer signing of 2020

Luke Garbutt (left), Sammie Szmodics (top right) and Sam Winnall (bottom right) are among those who have joined League One clubs this window. Photos: Blackpool FC/Peterborough FC/Oxford United FC

Ipswich bus driver Goldie who was ‘best dad in the world’ dies aged 71

David Goldsmith, who was known as 'Goldie' after more than 30 years of working for Ipswich Buses, has sadly died at the age of 71. Picture: GOLDMSITH FAMILY

‘Bigoted few’ behind rise in hate crime across Suffolk since lockdown

Superintendent Kerry Cutler Picture: RACHEL EDGE