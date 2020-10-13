CCTV footage reviewed as police confirm seafront blaze as arson

Arsonists caused severe damage to the shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

Police have confirmed that a fire which caused severe damage to one of Felixstowe’s historic seafront shelters was started deliberately.

One of the bins seat alight at the seafront shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL One of the bins seat alight at the seafront shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Officers investigating the blaze at the newly-refurbished shelter in the gardens alongside the promenade in Sea Road, almost opposite Manwick Road, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

One fire crew from Felixstowe was called at 11.55pm on Friday, October 9, and found the building well alight.

A police spokesman said the fire started between 11pm and 11.55pm when two waste bins in the open-sided building were set alight by unknown offender/s. The fire spread and caused significant damage to the Victorian shelter, which is more than 100 years old.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage as the arson investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Felixstowe Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting crime reference: 37/58923/20. They can be contacted via http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, emailing Christopher.Garrod@suffolk.police.uk, or calling 101.

People can also call call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Victorian and Edwardian shelters between Bath Tap and the end of the Sea Road have been a part of the seafront for more than a century, providing places for people to picnic, sit and relax on sunny days or shelter from inclement weather and watch the sea.

East Suffolk Council this summer spent £150,000 refurbishing the south beach shelters.