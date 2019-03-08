Poppy signs bearing the names of the dead bring Remembrance home

Mayor Nick Barber and councillor Darren Aitchison outside 61 King Street, Felixstowe, which was destroyed by a bombing raid in 1941 with the sign detailing those from the street who died in war Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN COUNCIL Archant

A Remembrance project to highlight residents killed in war has been making people in a Suffolk town stop and think.

The sign in King Street, Felixstowe, detailing the people who lived there and lost their lives in war. Similar signs have been put up in more than 60 other streets across the town Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN COUNCIL The sign in King Street, Felixstowe, detailing the people who lived there and lost their lives in war. Similar signs have been put up in more than 60 other streets across the town Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN COUNCIL

Signs have been placed in Felixstowe's streets where people died or servicemen killed in the First and Second World Wars lived - with the names of those from those roads.

Mayor of Felixstowe Nick Barber said: "Bringing the names of those who lost their lives to the streets whether they lived is such a touching way to bring home the reality of the devastation suffered by families across our town.

"I hope that everyone who sees the signs takes a moment to think about the impact that this would have had, both locally and across the nation."

Councillor Darren Aitchison, who coordinated the project and is also chairman of the Felixstowe Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "The reason for creating the project was primarily to remember those that died during the wars but also to inform our residents about which areas of town we lost them from.

"Maybe they lived in your road - or even perhaps your house.

"During the research I found out that a soldier who was killed shortly after D-Day lived in my current house 80 years ago."

The street which suffered the biggest loss was King Street, which lost 19 of its residents to the world wars.

The list includes Charles Hall, his one-day old daughter Mary and his mother-in-law Mary Hood who were killed at home at number 61 on May 12, 1941, during a bombing raid.

Charles was a serving soldier who had returned to Felixstowe on leave for the birth of his daughter. The raid also killed 74-year-old Elizabeth Lyon who lived across the road at number 44, leaving many other homes destroyed as well.

In all 212 residents were killed as a result of war and Remembrance commemoration signs have gone up in 66 roads across the resort.

The project - made possible by funding support from Felixstowe Town Council and local companies Labelcraft Signs, Wainwrights, C&H Forwarding and UK Customs Solutions Ltd - was inspired by last year's torch roll call event to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Felixstowe's civic Remembrance Sunday Service takes place at St John's Church, Orwell Road, at 9.45am followed by an Act of Remembrance with wreath-laying at the seafront war memorial at 10.45am.

On Armistice Day, November 11, there will be a two-minute silence at the war memorial at 11am.