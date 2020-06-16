E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road

PUBLISHED: 10:45 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 16 June 2020

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision took place on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a serious collision in Ipswich this morning.

Police were called to Felixstowe Road in Ipswich on Tuesday morning following reports of a road traffic collision.

The incident happened near the junction with Bridge Road.

The two cars involved are believed to be a Vauxhall Corsa and a Hyundai.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that collision was believed to be serious.

Fire crews were also called to the scene.

The road remains closed at this time.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

