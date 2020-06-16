Two people taken to hospital following serious collision on busy Ipswich road
PUBLISHED: 10:45 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 16 June 2020
Archant
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a serious collision in Ipswich this morning.
Police were called to Felixstowe Road in Ipswich on Tuesday morning following reports of a road traffic collision.
The incident happened near the junction with Bridge Road.
The two cars involved are believed to be a Vauxhall Corsa and a Hyundai.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that collision was believed to be serious.
Fire crews were also called to the scene.
The road remains closed at this time.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
