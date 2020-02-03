E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

PUBLISHED: 10:23 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 03 February 2020

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital after reports of a car hitting a lamppost on a busy Ipswich road.

Crews were called to Felixstowe Road shortly before 10am on Monday after reports of a collision.

Three fire appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were called to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that one female casualty was being removed from the car and that fire crews were stabilising the vehicle.

Police are managing the traffic in the area; one lane was closed for a time.

An ambulance crew were also in attendance.

A spokesman for the East of England ambulance said: "We were called at 9.40am with reports of a collision in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

"We sent one ambulance and took one patient to Ipswich Hospital for further care."

Most Read

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why this man is getting ‘vegan’ tattooed 100 times on his body

Benjamin Patience is going to have the word vegan tattooed onto his leg 100 times to raise awareness. Picture: BENJAMIN PATIENCE

Most Read

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why this man is getting ‘vegan’ tattooed 100 times on his body

Benjamin Patience is going to have the word vegan tattooed onto his leg 100 times to raise awareness. Picture: BENJAMIN PATIENCE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The true story of Maria Marten’s murder at the Red Barn

The Ballad of Maria Marten, by Beth Flintoff, Eastern Angles' exploration of the life of Maria Marten and her murder in the Red Barn. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

The night Jimmy Bullard scored on his Town debut, at Derby’s Pride Park

Jimmy Bullard celebrates scoring on his Ipswich Town debut at Pride Park, nine years ago. Picture: ACTION IMAGES

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Person taken to hospital after A14 car crash

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24