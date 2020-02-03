Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital after reports of a car hitting a lamppost on a busy Ipswich road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews were called to Felixstowe Road shortly before 10am on Monday after reports of a collision.

Three fire appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were called to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that one female casualty was being removed from the car and that fire crews were stabilising the vehicle.

Police are managing the traffic in the area; one lane was closed for a time.

An ambulance crew were also in attendance.

A spokesman for the East of England ambulance said: "We were called at 9.40am with reports of a collision in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

"We sent one ambulance and took one patient to Ipswich Hospital for further care."