Drivers warned of delays as town prepares for roadworks blitz

Published: 8:00 AM February 7, 2021

Motorists will face lengthy diversions and delays in and around Felixstowe for the next few weeks as several roadworks projects take place.

Signs have been put up warning drivers that Candlet Road - the Walton bypass and main road into the town - will be partly closed for four days from February 15.

Work taking place around the bridge over Gulpher Road is part of a much longer project during which drainage investigations will be taking place.

There will be two-way traffic lights and highways officials are warning drivers of delays.

Work will also be taking place on March 1-2 in Gulpher Road under the bridge as part of the same project, though drivers using Gulpher Road will not experience any disruption.

You may also want to watch:

Major works are also taking place at Blofield Road near the entrance to Maritime Transport from 8pm to 6am at present, sending drivers on a lengthy diversion via Dock Gate Two, Dock Gate One, Walton Avenue, Langer Road, Garrison Lane and Candlet Road to reach the A14.

On February 15 a month of works will start at MIll Lane traffic lights.

The project will see improvements to the traffic lights at the junction with Garrison Lane, plus alterations to footways and crossing points. Some street light works will also be included.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place during the work and delays are expected.

Then from March 15 to March 29, a section of Grange Road will be closed at the junction with Vicarage Road near Grange Community Primary School to allow gas works connections to take place. Diversions will be in place.











