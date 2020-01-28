Suspected rogue roofers stopped from working on elderly man's home

An investigation is underway following reports of alleged rogue traders conducting work on the roof of an elderly Suffolk resident's property.

Suffolk Trading Standards officers and police officers were called to an address just outside Felixstowe at about 10.45am on Friday, January 17, following a call from the homeowner's daughter.

The man had answered the door early that morning, while still in his pyjamas and dressing gown, to a workman, who said he was just passing and that the property's roof required work costing £4,000.

Shortly after the resident agreed to the work, more traders arrived and climbed the roof.

They later advised the homeowner that substantial work was needed and that the cost would be £15,000.

After some intervention from the man's daughter, the price was reduced to £3,500.

She then called police and Suffolk Trading Standards, whose officers arrived to tell the roofers they had taken over the contract, and that they would not be getting any money.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it had raised an investigation and that a surveyor was visiting the property to assess the roof.

The department said consumers could avoid becoming a victim of rogue traders by never agreeing to work done by somebody who is just passing, or taking their word that it needs to be done at all; never paying for work before it is completed, and not accepting any offer from them to drive you to the bank to withdraw money.

If you need work done, obtain recommendations from friends or family, or visitcheckatrade.com for traders vetted by Trading Standards.

Trading Standards is urging everyone who knows or cares for a vulnerable or elderly person to make sure they are aware of their rights when it comes to doorstep approaches, and to carefully research salespeople before inviting them into their home.

A spokesman said: "No one should feel pressured into making a rash buying decision.

"If in doubt, always think twice and get a second opinion."

Residents concerned about doorstep callers in their area, or worried about elderly or vulnerable neighbours being targeted, can contact Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 040506.

Visit facebook.com/SuffolkTradingStandards for more on the department's work.