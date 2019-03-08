Gallery

Were you playing for Felixstowe Rugby Club in 1972?

Try, try and try again, Felixstowe rugby Picture: JOHN KERR JOHN KERR

Felixstowe Rugby Club has been a fixture of the resort’s sporting activities for 89 years – and is still thriving.

Felixstowe try to keep possession of the ball Picture: JOHN KERR Felixstowe try to keep possession of the ball Picture: JOHN KERR

Back in 1972 the Ipswich Star sent John Kerr – the paper's photographer who recorded life in the seaside town for four decades – along to capture the action at the club's Coronation Sports Ground, which is just off Mill Lane and Coronation Drive and still home to the club today.

The players all rushing in to get the ball Picture: JOHN KERR The players all rushing in to get the ball Picture: JOHN KERR

It was, as always, a tough and bruising encounter between two determined teams battling for that vital victory.

The ball is anyones as the Felixstowe players try to hold onto possession Picture: JOHN KERR The ball is anyones as the Felixstowe players try to hold onto possession Picture: JOHN KERR

The club was founded in 1930 and today the senior sides play in the Eastern Counties Greene King Leagues. There are a number of junior squads right down to under 8s teams learning the skills needed for the game – and initiatives to encourage youngsters to take up the sport.

Player looking to pass to his teammate Picture: JOHN KERR Player looking to pass to his teammate Picture: JOHN KERR

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? Did you play in this match? To share your memories, email us here