Were you playing for Felixstowe Rugby Club in 1972?
PUBLISHED: 13:56 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 21 April 2019
JOHN KERR
Felixstowe Rugby Club has been a fixture of the resort’s sporting activities for 89 years – and is still thriving.
Back in 1972 the Ipswich Star sent John Kerr – the paper's photographer who recorded life in the seaside town for four decades – along to capture the action at the club's Coronation Sports Ground, which is just off Mill Lane and Coronation Drive and still home to the club today.
It was, as always, a tough and bruising encounter between two determined teams battling for that vital victory.
The club was founded in 1930 and today the senior sides play in the Eastern Counties Greene King Leagues. There are a number of junior squads right down to under 8s teams learning the skills needed for the game – and initiatives to encourage youngsters to take up the sport.
Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? Did you play in this match? To share your memories, email us here