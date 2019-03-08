Sunny

Were you playing for Felixstowe Rugby Club in 1972?

PUBLISHED: 13:56 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 21 April 2019

Try, try and try again, Felixstowe rugby Picture: JOHN KERR

Try, try and try again, Felixstowe rugby Picture: JOHN KERR

JOHN KERR

Felixstowe Rugby Club has been a fixture of the resort’s sporting activities for 89 years – and is still thriving.

Felixstowe try to keep possession of the ball Picture: JOHN KERRFelixstowe try to keep possession of the ball Picture: JOHN KERR

Back in 1972 the Ipswich Star sent John Kerr – the paper's photographer who recorded life in the seaside town for four decades – along to capture the action at the club's Coronation Sports Ground, which is just off Mill Lane and Coronation Drive and still home to the club today.

The players all rushing in to get the ball Picture: JOHN KERRThe players all rushing in to get the ball Picture: JOHN KERR

It was, as always, a tough and bruising encounter between two determined teams battling for that vital victory.

The ball is anyones as the Felixstowe players try to hold onto possession Picture: JOHN KERRThe ball is anyones as the Felixstowe players try to hold onto possession Picture: JOHN KERR

The club was founded in 1930 and today the senior sides play in the Eastern Counties Greene King Leagues. There are a number of junior squads right down to under 8s teams learning the skills needed for the game – and initiatives to encourage youngsters to take up the sport.

Player looking to pass to his teammate Picture: JOHN KERRPlayer looking to pass to his teammate Picture: JOHN KERR

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? Did you play in this match? To share your memories, email us here

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Were you playing for Felixstowe Rugby Club in 1972?

Try, try and try again, Felixstowe rugby Picture: JOHN KERR
