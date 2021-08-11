Popular Felixstowe shop closing temporarily due to staff isolating
- Credit: Google Maps
A popular sandwich shop in Felixstowe is closing temporarily due to a member of staff self-isolating.
The Sandwich Shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, has announced that it will be closed until Monday, August 16 after a member of staff was contacted by the NHS Track and Trace.
Owners of the shop put out a statement on the outlet's Facebook page that said: "Folks, unfortunately Will has been contacted by NHS Track and Trace this morning and has been told to self isolate until Sunday 15th August.
"As you know we are a small business and as Will is the main man in the shop we have no option but to close.
"We will re open Monday 16th August with great gusto and enthusiasm.
You may also want to watch:
"We look forward to seeing you then. Sorry about the inconvenience.
"Stay safe and well Folks."
Most Read
- 1 Ed Sheeran to perform 'intimate' gig next month
- 2 James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk
- 3 Major booking issues at Ipswich super surgery sparks staff recruitment
- 4 Where and when you can see the steam train in Suffolk over the weekend
- 5 Anger at 'pitiful' state of Wolsey statue in Ipswich
- 6 Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup
- 7 Ipswich man denies raping drunk woman at 18th birthday party
- 8 Trio fined for McDonald's Covid breach after 250-mile drive to find work during lockdown
- 9 Drink-driver cut from wreckage of head-on collision near Ipswich
- 10 Fire crews rescue person trapped inside prison cell van outside court