Popular Felixstowe shop closing temporarily due to staff isolating

Published: 1:03 PM August 11, 2021

The Sandwich Shop in Felixstowe has closed temporarily due a member of staff having to self-isolate - Credit: Google Maps

A popular sandwich shop in Felixstowe is closing temporarily due to a member of staff self-isolating.

The Sandwich Shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, has announced that it will be closed until Monday, August 16 after a member of staff was contacted by the NHS Track and Trace.

Owners of the shop put out a statement on the outlet's Facebook page that said: "Folks, unfortunately Will has been contacted by NHS Track and Trace this morning and has been told to self isolate until Sunday 15th August.

"As you know we are a small business and as Will is the main man in the shop we have no option but to close.

"We will re open Monday 16th August with great gusto and enthusiasm.

"We look forward to seeing you then. Sorry about the inconvenience.

"Stay safe and well Folks."