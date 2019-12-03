Santa and Rudolph return to the streets of Felixstowe

Santa and Rudolph will once again tour the streets of Felixstowe in the run up to Christmas - but when will his sleigh visit your home?

Last year, the annual event raised £7,000 for Save the Children and the Rotary Charities and this year the Felixstowe Rotary Club aims to do even better.

The route will begin on Wednesday, December 4 and runs to Sunday, December 22 - just in time for a well-deserved break before Santa sets off to deliver presents ahead of Christmas Day.

Each night Santa ad Rudolph will aim to set off from 6pm, but the exact timing will be dependent on the weather and traffic.

So where can your children see Santa and his sleigh?

- Wednesday, December 4

Town Centre - Valley Walk, Garrison Lane, Newry Ave, Goyfield Ave, Princes Gdns, Princes and Queens Rds from St Andrews Rd to Wolsey Gdns, Riby Rd, Bacton Rd and Victoria Rd.

- Thursday, December 5

Church Rd, Gosford Way, St Georges Rd, High Rd East, Priory Rd, Maybush Lane, Looe Rd, Ferndown Rd, Wentworth Drive, Sunningdale Drive.

- Friday, December 6

Walton -Maidstone Road, Margaret St, Cornwall Road, Seaton Rd, King St, Graham Rd, Kemsley Rd, Chester Rd and High St.

- Monday, December 9

Trimley St Mary - Faulkeners Way estate. Woodlands Avenue Park. Roads off Faulkners Way will be visited subject to practical accessibility.

- Tuesday, December 10

Town centre - Tomline Rd, Leopold Rd, Cowley Rd, Penfold Rd, Highfield Rd, Ranelagh Rd, Gainsborough Rd, St Andrews Rd (West), Felix Rd, Victoria St and parts of Cobbold Rd.

- Wednesday, December 11

Western Ave, Norman Close, Roman Way, Grasmere Ave, Rydal Ave, Coniston Close, Cliff Rd (nr. Golf Club), Westmoreland Rd, Brinkley Way, Estuary Drive, Hollybush Drive.

- Thursday, December 12

Fairfield Ave, Glenfield Ave, Dellwood Ave, Lansdowne Rd, Colneis Rd, Beatrice Ave, High Rd East, Fleetwood Ave, Lynwood Ave, Rosemary Rd, Upperfield Drive.

- Friday, December 13

Mill Lane, Vicarage Rd, Grange Rd, Wadgate Rd, Stour Ave, Deben Way, Waveney Rd, Coronation Drive, Elizabeth Way, Philip Ave, Kingsfleet Rd, Butley Rd.

- Saturday, December 14

Hamilton Road.

- Sunday, December 15

Lidl, Garrison Lane.

- Monday, December 16

Trimley St Mary - Sprites Hall Lane, High Rd, New Rd, Welbeck Close, Chatsworth Crescent, Second Ave, The Avenue, St Marys Close, Stennets Close, Addington Rd.

- Tuesday, December 17

Trimley St Martin - St Martin's Green; roads off St Martins Green will be visited subject to practical accessibility, Mill Lane, Old Kirton Rd, Cavendish Rd, Mill Close, Heathfields.

- Wednesday, December 18

Kirton - Back Rd, Guston Gdns, Grays Orchard, Croxton Close, Meadowlands, Paddock Close, Bucklesham Rd, Park Lane, Weir Place, Rectory Lane.

- Thursday, December 19

Bath Rd, Rosebery Rd, parts of Brook Lane, Thornley Rd, College Grn, Foxgrove Lane, Picketts Rd, High Rd East, Croutel Rd, St Andrews Rd (East), Constable Rd, Barton Rd, Quilter Rd.

- Friday, December 20

Langer Rd, Sea Road - roads off will be visited subject to practical accessibility, Manor Rd and Terrace, Adastral Close.

- Saturday, December 21

Morrisons.

- Sunday, December 22

Morrisons.

There are also Santa street visits in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Ipswich.