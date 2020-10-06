E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Over 60 pupils self isolating after new coronavirus case confirmed at Felixstowe School

PUBLISHED: 17:33 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 06 October 2020

A student at Felixstowe School, previously called Felixstowe Academy, has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: KATY SANDALLS

A second pupil at Felixstowe School has tested positive for the coronavirus with over 60 pupils now self isolating as a result.

The school confirmed on Tuesday that a pupil had tested positive for the virus, with a staff member and 63 sixth form pupils now self isolating.

The latest announcement brings the total number of confirmed cases at the school to two.

A student at the school had previously tested positive for the virus last month and had not been at the school since September 18.

Emma Wilson-Downes, headteacher of Felixstowe School, said: “We can confirm that one sixth form student has tested positive for Covid-19.

“One staff member and 63 sixth form students have now been contacted and have begun self-isolating for the 14-day period.

“All students who have been asked to self-isolate have been spoken to and asked if they need any support with accessing remote learning.”

MORE: Felixstowe student returns to school after positive Covid test

