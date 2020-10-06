Over 60 pupils self isolating after new coronavirus case confirmed at Felixstowe School
PUBLISHED: 17:33 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 06 October 2020
Archant
A second pupil at Felixstowe School has tested positive for the coronavirus with over 60 pupils now self isolating as a result.
The school confirmed on Tuesday that a pupil had tested positive for the virus, with a staff member and 63 sixth form pupils now self isolating.
The latest announcement brings the total number of confirmed cases at the school to two.
A student at the school had previously tested positive for the virus last month and had not been at the school since September 18.
You may also want to watch:
Emma Wilson-Downes, headteacher of Felixstowe School, said: “We can confirm that one sixth form student has tested positive for Covid-19.
“One staff member and 63 sixth form students have now been contacted and have begun self-isolating for the 14-day period.
“All students who have been asked to self-isolate have been spoken to and asked if they need any support with accessing remote learning.”
MORE: Felixstowe student returns to school after positive Covid test
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.