Teenager from Felixstowe School sings at Olympic Park

Katie Mitton (pictured with her mother, Sarah) performed at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Tuesday. - Credit: Katie Mitton

A teenaged singer-songwriter from Felixstowe School performed at an Olympic park this week for the tenth anniversary of the 2012 Olympics.

Katie Mitton, 15, travelled to London to sing at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London on Tuesday. She was been handpicked to sing at a festival celebrating ten years since the park and sporting complex were created for the Olympic Games.

She said it was an incredible experience.

Katie said that she loves to sing and perform, and that she could never let her nerves stop her from following this dream. - Credit: Charmian S Berry

Katie said that nerves could never deter her from her passion for performing. - Credit: Sarah Mitton

“I got to sing three songs,” said Katie explained. “I sang Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys, Stronger by Kelly Clarkson, and an original song that I’ve written called Bittersweet. It hasn’t been released yet, it was the first timed I performed it.”

Katie is taking part in 12-month program run by the East London-based music business social enterprise True Cadence, after being contacted by a representative who had found her Instagram page.

The organisation aims to nurture artistic talent in young people through support and mentoring, performing for each other and offering feedback.

Katie was handpicked to sing at the ‘Celebrating 10 Years’ festival by the organisation’s founder, Emmanuel Ebokosia. He had been asked to sing at the event, and requested that some of his students to join him.

“He handpicked three of us, and then there were a couple slots that others had to apply for,” said Katie.

She travelled to London with her mum, Sarah, who said she is incredibly proud of how hard her daughter works to follow her dreams.

Katie would like to work in the world of musical theatre, and dreams of studying a diploma in London. - Credit: Charmian S Berry

Katie said that performing in London was an amazing experience. - Credit: Sarah Mitton

“She amazes me with what she does, and the amount of hard work and effort she puts into everything in life,” said Sarah.

Katie said that, despite her young age, nerves could never deter her from performing.

“I love it, she said. “Everyone's first thought is that I’m 15 and it must take a lot of confidence.

“But for me, I just love it so much that nerves don't really matter. I won't let nerves get in the way because it means too much to do it.”

Katie will be going into year 11 at Felixstowe School in September, and aspires to study musical theatre in London.

Keep up with Katie's music by following her on Instagram at: @katie_does_music_ and Facebook at: @Katie Mitton Music