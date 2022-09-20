Rising stars! Felixstowe School students return from top theatre programme
- Credit: Contributed
Two Felixstowe School students who were accepted into a prestigious theatre programme have returned – and say it has been an eye-opening experience.
Riley Britchfield, 15, and Annabel Haggar, 17, were accepted into the National Youth Theatre after auditioning in May.
Speaking at the time, proud head of drama Gemma Pilcher said that to have even one student accepted into the programme is unheard of, given that the acceptance rate is less than 10%.
The programme’s alumni include many internationally famous stars, including Colin Firth, Daniel Craig, Dame Helen Mirren and Matt Lucas.
Now having returned from a two-week course in Northampton over the summer with some of the most talented young people in the country, the girls say they have gained a new perspective.
“Going into a different area, with new people, it was very fresh and opened my eyes as to how big the industry is,” said Riley.
Annabel agreed. “You’re around like-minded people all the time. They don’t have the same experience as you – so, you might like one part of acting, whereas they might like something else, and you can combine ideas.”
The girls have spent time with some of the most talented young people in the country. A highlight for Annabel was reading a monologue from Equus, and receiving on-the-spot feedback from her peers.
They have also returned with some brand-new skills.
“I really enjoyed the movement workshop,” said Riley. “Before going there, I felt that acting was all about speaking. Whereas there, it was no talking at all. It was just physical movement and gestures.
“I was really surprised at how good a piece can be without dialogue.”
Annabel had fun learning the art of clowning.
“It was about how you interact with the audience, and how you’ve got to clock what they are thinking so you know how to react on the spot. It’s not scripted, it’s about reacting in a funny way,” she explained.
Annabel runs the school’s drama club, and has ambitions of going into teaching herself. She said she is already implementing the new techniques she has learned.
Riley, meanwhile, is determined to study performing arts in London.
The girls were sponsored by Infinity Logistics and Mediterranean Shipping Co (UK) Ltd.
The girls are both thankful to the companies for helping them seize this opportunity, and said they have helped make their dreams come true.