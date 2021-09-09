Swimmer like 'a rag doll in a washing machine' rescued at Felixstowe

Published: 9:09 AM September 9, 2021

The swimmer was rescued in the sea at Felixstowe by RNLI crews from Harwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lifeboat volunteers from Harwich rescued a swimmer who was "like a rag doll in a washing machine" after he ran into difficulty in the sea at Felixstowe.

RNLI Essex said crew members were alerted to the incident by the coastguard shortly after 10.30am on Sunday.

The crew found the swimmer struggling with the surf three metres from the shore, but he was swiftly brought to land.

He was found to be suffering from hypothermia, had injuries to his arms and legs and there was concern he might suffer from secondary drowning due to inhaling sea water.

The man received first aid treatment before he was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Leam Donn, a Lifeboat volunteer who responded to his first service call, said: "Arriving on scene my nerves and adrenaline were heightened when I saw what looked like a rag doll in a washing machine by the rock breakwater, just three metres from the beach.

"With only a small role to play, I was more of a witness to events, which have inspired me more than ever to make the difference with my fellow volunteers."