Man in his 50s airlifted to hospital after falling from Felixstowe sea wall

PUBLISHED: 13:02 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 15 September 2019

A man has been airlifted to Ipswich Hospital after falling from a sea wall in Felixstowe Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

A man in his 50s has been airlifted to Ipswich Hospital after falling from a sea wall along Felixstowe seafront.

Crews from the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene by the ambulance service and the coastguard shortly after 9am Sunday, September 15.

The man is said to have fallen from the sea wall onto the ground below, sustaining multiple injuries.

An air ambulance spokesman said: "We were called to the scene of an accidental injury. A man had fallen from a sea wall at Felixstowe.

"He has sustained injuries to his legs and received treatment at the scene before he was airlifted to Ipswich Hospital."

The spokesman added the man's injuries are considered serious, although he is in a stable condition.

