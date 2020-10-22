Report of man exposing himself to woman in Seafront Gardens

A man has been arrested in connection with a report of exposure at the Felixstowe Seafront Gardens. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with an allegation of exposure at the seaside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident reportedly happened at around 6.25am in Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, on Tuesday, October 20.

The victim said she was walking through Felixstowe Seafront Gardens when she was passed by a man who was exposing himself.

Yesterday morning a 40-year-old man from Felixstowe was arrested on suspicion of exposure.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Felixstowe Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 61029/20.