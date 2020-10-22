Report of man exposing himself to woman in Seafront Gardens
PUBLISHED: 12:45 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 22 October 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested in connection with an allegation of exposure at the seaside.
The incident reportedly happened at around 6.25am in Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, on Tuesday, October 20.
The victim said she was walking through Felixstowe Seafront Gardens when she was passed by a man who was exposing himself.
Yesterday morning a 40-year-old man from Felixstowe was arrested on suspicion of exposure.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Felixstowe Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 61029/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.