NEWS Felixstowe outdoor dining go-ahead

Published: 11:45 AM May 29, 2021

Seafront bars and restaurants look set to be allowed to 'spill out' onto gardens next to the prom at Felixstowe again this summer - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Four seafront restaurants and bars have been given the go-ahead to continue with outdoor dining and drinking this summer to help boost a resort's economy following the Covid restrictions.

Councillors approved the plans for the al fresco "spill out" area on East Suffolk Council-owned gardens in Undercliff Road West for the next year while plans are drawn up to make the site permanent.

The south planning committee was told The Alex, Bar One 29, The Cork and Steak Lobster & Co would use the area opposite the bottom of Bent HIll.

Open-air dining and drinking would take place from 9am to 11pm. Chairs, tables and parasols would be removed at night for security purposes while businesses are closed.

Planning case officer Grant Heal said: "While it is appreciated that the proposal would effectively increase seating capacity and, as a result, the potential for increased noise, it is otherwise considered that the increased distance and separation between the site and neighbouring residential properties could provide a suitable buffer towards mitigating any perceived increase in noise that may arise.

"As licence holders, the hospitality businesses, whose patrons would occupy the site during its use, would also be responsible for upholding a duty care towards managing any excess noise and antisocial behaviour. It is also the responsibly of the license holders to ensure that the site is kept in a clean and tidy state.

"Nevertheless, suitably worded planning conditions could also be used to ensure appropriate conduct is enforceable."



