Felixstowe Carnival celebrates decades of the 20th century in style
PUBLISHED: 21:19 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:23 27 July 2019
Archant
Thousands lined the streets of Felixstowe for the town's biggest event of the year.
The threat of rain did little to spoil enjoyment of Felixstowe Carnival's showcase procession on Saturday.
The event opened in traditional style with a beach side Proms Night on Friday, followed by a weekend of music and entertainment, culminating in fireworks over the pier on Sunday night.
This year's parade saw participants adopt a 'Decades of the 20th Century' theme .
Julie Bellamy, chairman of the carnival association, said: "I'm really proud of the people of Felixstowe for coming out in support. Without their donations, we can't put the carnival on.
"We had a wonderful queen and four princesses.
"Thanks to everyone who spent weeks preparing for their part in the parade."
Thanks also went to parade organiser, John Bellamy, and to Mark and Andrea Barham for their time and effort making the spectacle look spectacular.