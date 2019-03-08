Heavy Rain

Felixstowe Carnival celebrates decades of the 20th century in style

PUBLISHED: 21:19 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:23 27 July 2019

Luke Fitchett, 24 from Felixstowe and Kayleigh Clark, 21 from Bury St Edmunds dressed up for the Landguard Fort float at Felixstowe Carnival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Luke Fitchett, 24 from Felixstowe and Kayleigh Clark, 21 from Bury St Edmunds dressed up for the Landguard Fort float at Felixstowe Carnival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Thousands lined the streets of Felixstowe for the town's biggest event of the year.

The threat of rain did little to spoil enjoyment of Felixstowe Carnival's showcase procession on Saturday.

John and Janice Hayes from Felixstowe rattling a collection bucket as they took part in the town's carnival procession on Saturday. Picture: Neil DidsburyJohn and Janice Hayes from Felixstowe rattling a collection bucket as they took part in the town's carnival procession on Saturday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The event opened in traditional style with a beach side Proms Night on Friday, followed by a weekend of music and entertainment, culminating in fireworks over the pier on Sunday night.

The Britannia pipe band performed a wonderful selection of music at Felixstowe carnival on Saturday. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Britannia pipe band performed a wonderful selection of music at Felixstowe carnival on Saturday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

This year's parade saw participants adopt a 'Decades of the 20th Century' theme .

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the colourful floats, musicians and dancers perform at the Felixstowe carnival. Picture: Neil DidsburyThousands of people lined the streets to watch the colourful floats, musicians and dancers perform at the Felixstowe carnival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Julie Bellamy, chairman of the carnival association, said: "I'm really proud of the people of Felixstowe for coming out in support. Without their donations, we can't put the carnival on.

"We had a wonderful queen and four princesses.

"Thanks to everyone who spent weeks preparing for their part in the parade."

Thanks also went to parade organiser, John Bellamy, and to Mark and Andrea Barham for their time and effort making the spectacle look spectacular.

